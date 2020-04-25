BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 134.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,890.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

