BlockStamp (BST) Market Cap Tops $5.38 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 102.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. BlockStamp has a market cap of $5.38 million and $1,351.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002846 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,867,411 coins and its circulating supply is 26,324,445 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

