BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.45 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Tidex. BLOCKv has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02580012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, Bancor Network, Tidex, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

