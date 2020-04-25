Bloomzed Token Trading Up 122.2% Over Last Week (BZT)

Bloomzed Token (CURRENCY:BZT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Token has traded 122.2% higher against the US dollar. Bloomzed Token has a total market cap of $16.10 million and $180,134.00 worth of Bloomzed Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Token token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00010684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bloomzed Token Token Profile

Bloomzed Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Token’s official website is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Token

Bloomzed Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

