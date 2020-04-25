Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $155,349.79 and approximately $28.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, TOPBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.00 or 0.04482128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013285 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009006 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

