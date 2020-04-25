Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIFI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 113,253 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WIFI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 384,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,111. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $574.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.03.
Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Boingo Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
