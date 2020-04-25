BonusCloud (BXC) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $680,403.98 and approximately $2.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BonusCloud Token Profile

BXC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

