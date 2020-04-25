BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.14 million and $23,343.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.02578476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00214957 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,225,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,194,947 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

