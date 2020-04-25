BOSAGORA (BOA) Market Cap Reaches $14.67 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $14.67 million and $496,605.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BOSAGORA token can currently be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and GDAC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.02578476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00214957 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BOSAGORA's total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,119,914 tokens. BOSAGORA's official message board is medium.com/bosagora. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io.

BOSAGORA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

