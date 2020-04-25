BOScoin Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $349,619.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00064008 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

