Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,711 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $46,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of ED stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

