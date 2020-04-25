Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,277 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $36,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $71.40 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.