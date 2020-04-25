Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 49,444 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,444 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $50,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.18. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.