Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.94% of Lincoln Electric worth $39,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 19,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

