Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.11% of Dollar General worth $41,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $175.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day moving average is $158.24. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $116.15 and a 1 year high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.