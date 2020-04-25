Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 116,689 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,689 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

