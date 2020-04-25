Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 14,870 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.17% of SYSCO worth $39,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after buying an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,942,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

