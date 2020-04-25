Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 7,350 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.22% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $36,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.44.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $713.38 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $684.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $733.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.