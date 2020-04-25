Bottos (BTO) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Bottos has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $623,098.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bottos has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io, Bibox and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.52 or 0.04438047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013238 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009084 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bibox, BigONE, OTCBTC, LBank and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

