Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $155.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

