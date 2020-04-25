Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,196 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $283.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

