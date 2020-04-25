Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 12,869 Trane (NYSE:TT)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TT opened at $84.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.11. Trane has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

