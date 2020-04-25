Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

