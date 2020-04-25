Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

TFC stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

