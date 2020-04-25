Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.