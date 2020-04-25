Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 293,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 35,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 41,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.