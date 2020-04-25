Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,947 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after acquiring an additional 255,447 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,488 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $145.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average is $166.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

