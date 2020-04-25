Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,090 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $213.84 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average is $206.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

