Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

