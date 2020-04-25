Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,673 shares of company stock worth $27,750,760. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

