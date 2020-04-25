BQT (BQTX) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. BQT has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $1,930.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. In the last week, BQT has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.04409975 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003263 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,663,474 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The official website for BQT is bqt.io.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

