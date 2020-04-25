Bread Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Bread has a market cap of $10.83 million and $50,263.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.02577918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215628 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

