Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,221 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Brigham Minerals worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Harold D. Carter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Sult acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060.

MNRL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.34 million and a P/E ratio of 19.86. Brigham Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.