Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $849.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $849.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.27 million and the highest is $870.30 million. Brinker International posted sales of $839.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

NYSE:EAT opened at $15.87 on Friday. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $47.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at $452,892.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,309,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,733 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

