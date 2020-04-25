British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires 23,984 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $310.55 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.30 and its 200-day moving average is $301.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.