British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30,368 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $291.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.16. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

