British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

TJX opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

