British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,060 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

