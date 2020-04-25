Brokerages Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

