Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
