Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

