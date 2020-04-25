Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.31. Papa John’s Int’l reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.07.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $4.84 on Friday, hitting $72.00. 1,348,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,679. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $73.82.

Papa John's Int'l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

