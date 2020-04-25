Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. RBC Bearings also posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.57. 259,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,821. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.21.

In other RBC Bearings news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

