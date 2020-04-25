Brokerages Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.09. SPX Flow posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. SPX Flow’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $765,034.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,359.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPX Flow by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,145,000 after buying an additional 1,537,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at $31,749,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SPX Flow by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,009,000 after buying an additional 424,907 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in SPX Flow by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 964,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after buying an additional 319,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at $9,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 182,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,712. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.02. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

