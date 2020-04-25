Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.89. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCC. Longbow Research upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on WESCO International from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

WESCO International stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. 735,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,284. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WESCO International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in WESCO International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.