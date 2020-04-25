Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.