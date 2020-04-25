Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $83.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AMPH stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 159,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,441. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $773.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $65,531.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,593.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $434,931.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,992.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,134 shares of company stock worth $507,643. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 587,627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

