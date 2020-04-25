Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce sales of $67.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.26 million to $70.16 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $61.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $273.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.57 million to $275.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $267.09 million, with estimates ranging from $232.45 million to $285.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 69,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.