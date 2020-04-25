Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 39,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $319.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

