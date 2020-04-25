Brokerages Expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to report sales of $7.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.06 billion and the highest is $7.93 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $30.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.76 billion to $31.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.75 billion to $33.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

NYSE:DG opened at $175.98 on Friday. Dollar General has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $183.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

