Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. Kirby has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

